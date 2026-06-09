Diyala’s Khanaqin youth paint the city's memory in open-air exhibition

Shafaq News- Khanaqin

On the banks of the Alwand River, within sight of the city's historic bridge, young artists gathered for an exhibition tracing Khanaqin's history, landscape, and fading memory.

The exhibition, titled "The History of the City Inside a Painting," was organized by the Youth Activity Center of Kurdistan Save the Children (KSC) in Khanaqin of Diyala Province with the participation of young people and students from the Institute of Fine Arts.

For Khanaqin, the river sits at the heart of the city's identity and history, and features across the exhibited works alongside the historic bridge and landmarks of the old city. The paintings also evoked places that no longer exist, including orchards that have disappeared or been consumed by fires in recent years -a visual record of loss alongside celebration.

Organizers told Shafaq News the event was designed to encourage young people to express their city's collective memory through art, and to reconnect newer generations with Khanaqin's cultural and environmental heritage. Male and female participants alike presented works that brought together memory and place, redrawing the city through color and recollection.