Diyala faces up to 300K-liter daily fuel gap

Shafaq News- Diyala

A daily gasoline shortfall of up to 300,000 liters is driving Diyala's fuel crisis, causing long queues at filling stations and forcing some residents to travel to Baghdad to refuel, provincial council member Nizar Al-Luhaibi told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Diyala receives between 1.2 million and 1.25 million liters of gasoline per day, while actual demand ranges between 1.4 million and 1.5 million liters, leaving a daily deficit of 150,000 to 300,000 liters, according to Al-Luhaibi.

The shortage stems from the failure to increase the province's fuel allocation despite repeated requests, he said, noting that population growth and a rising number of vehicles have further widened the gap between supply and demand.

Al-Luhaibi urged the Oil Ministry to increase the province's fuel allocation to match its actual needs, warning that continued shortages would disrupt transportation, raise operating costs for motorists and transport-related businesses, and deepen hardship for residents.

Earlier this month, Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) called on authorities to take urgent measures to address fuel shortages and long queues at filling stations, stressing the need to strengthen domestic production and expand refining capacity to safeguard energy supplies.