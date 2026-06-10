Dirt pitches and World Cup dreams in southern Babil

Shafaq News- Babil

Football in Al-Qasim district, southern Babil province, is played the old way, on bare earth, between fields and orchards, by children, young men, and elders who share the same patch of ground and the same passion.

At the Bu Shama and Al-Nayef grounds, matches bring together multiple generations daily. Players told Shafaq News the dirt surface builds greater physical endurance than artificial turf, while keeping them connected to the rural character of their communities.

“The grounds have kept young people occupied and strengthened social bonds across the district,” a resident said.

The dream is alive here, too. Young players wearing the jerseys of their favorite stars speak of one day representing Iraqi clubs and the national team —a dream that has grown sharper since Iraq qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, its first appearance in 40 years. The national team will compete in Group A alongside France, Senegal, and Norway.

Babil province has long supplied Iraqi elite football with prominent players, several of whom went on to represent the national team. Al-Qasim FC held a place in the Iraqi Stars League for four consecutive seasons before being relegated to the Premier League in the 2025-2026 season due to a financial crisis.

The Bu Shama and Al-Nayef grounds measure none of that in turf quality or stadium size. They measure it in the laughter of children and the stubbornness of older men still chasing the ball.