Digital Space Forum kicks off with calls to bridge Iraq’s technology gap

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq opened the second edition of the Iraqi Digital Space Forum on Thursday, bringing together government officials, private-sector representatives, and international experts from the United States, Canada, and Spain.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the event aims to highlight developments in digital infrastructure, foster innovation, and support Iraq’s broader transformation agenda.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ahmed Al-Asadi described digital modernization as vital for the country, noting that years of conflict and sanctions allowed regional states to advance while Iraq lagged. He urged rapid progress to bridge “decades of scientific and technological gap,” calling for the activation of Iraq’s intellectual potential to keep pace with global developments.

National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji stressed the need to expand digital government services to reduce administrative burdens and improve service delivery. He underlined the importance of combining local expertise with international experience “to join the ranks of states that have moved beyond pen and paper.”

Iraq’s digitization push has accelerated in recent years. In 2024, the government launched a national program to expand e-governance, followed a year later by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s inauguration of the Digital Transformation and Automation Center as part of reforms to streamline procedures and curb bureaucracy.

Government data released in July showed that digital adoption across ministries and public institutions increased from 18% in 2022 to 32% in 2025—marking a 78% increase in adoption.