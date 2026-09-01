Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted by an absolute majority on Tuesday to accept Governor Haitham Al-Hamdani’s resignation, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The decision followed extensive negotiations within the 18-member council over his successor, who is expected to come from the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), led by Ammar Al-Hakim.

According to the source, Rafi Al-Shami, Mudhafar Al-Zaidi, and Haider Ghani Al-Hasnawi are under consideration for the post, with Al-Hasnawi, Al-Hikma’s secretary-general in Dhi Qar, emerging as the leading candidate.

The council elected Al-Hamdani governor in December 2025 after his predecessor, Murtada Al-Ibrahimi, resigned following his election to Iraq’s parliament.

Last month, Al-Hamdani assumed direct oversight of the Nasiriyah municipality, ordering dismissals and staff reassignments following judicial and security measures against municipal employees in cases involving land allocation and public funds.