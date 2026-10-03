Shafaq News- Baghdad

Cybersecurity has expanded rapidly across Iraq's universities, with the number of dedicated departments rising from just five when the specialty was introduced in 2022 to 123 in the 2026-2027 academic year, Digital Iraq Network (DIN) said on Saturday.

The 123 departments are spread across 90 educational institutions nationwide. Private universities account for 86, or about 70%, while public institutions make up the remaining 37, or about 30%.

According to the Network, the pace of growth has accelerated sharply. Universities opened 63 bachelor's-level cybersecurity departments in the 2025-2026 academic year alone, including 47 at private institutions and 16 at public universities.

Baghdad has also emerged as the main center for the specialty, with 48 departments, nearly 40% of the national total. DIN observed that the concentration in the capital raises questions about whether the expansion is keeping pace with demand elsewhere, particularly when population, student numbers, admission capacity, and local labor-market needs are taken into account.

"Women have gained access to the growing field," it added, noting that two cybersecurity departments have been established specifically for female students, while women can also enroll in mixed departments offering the specialty.

The rapid expansion has sparked questions about the quality of education, with the Network calling for regular academic reviews to assess the stability of programs and the availability of specialized teaching staff.

Cautioning that some graduates may require additional training and practical experience before competing for entry-level jobs, DIN stressed the importance of developing job-ready skills while they are still at university.

According to the Estonia-based National Cyber Security Index, Iraq ranks 105th globally, with a digital development level of just 22.86%. On the Global Cybersecurity Index, the country is classified in Tier 4, the lowest category, with a score of around 53.1.

Read more: Iraq: A soft target in the Middle East's cyber battlefield