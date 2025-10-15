Iraq forms digital security unit to ensure safe elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq has formed a cybersecurity committee to protect the upcoming parliamentary elections from digital threats, Deputy Joint Operations Commander Qais al-Muhammadawi announced.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Al-Muhammadawi said that the committee will monitor the electoral process and respond to any potential breaches, adding that “this measure will enhance public confidence in the elections.”

He noted that security forces are taking firm action against attempts to buy or sell voter cards, confirming that “preemptive operations have led to the arrest of several individuals involved in promoting electoral card sales.”

Productive coordination with Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to ensure the success of the elections, Al-Muhammadawi highlighted, adding that a delegation will visit the Kurdistan Region next week to review security preparations.

According to IHEC, the number of eligible voters nationwide exceeds 21.4 million, including around 20 million registered for general voting and 1.3 million for special voting by security personnel, displaced persons, patients, and inmates.

