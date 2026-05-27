‘Controversial reassignments’ fuel backlash within Iraq’s Rafidain Bank

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A wave of staff transfers and disciplinary actions at Iraq’s state-owned Rafidain Bank has triggered internal unease, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

According to official bank documents, the measures include staff reassignments and disciplinary penalties applied across the institution.

“Some experienced employees have been sidelined, while others were promoted into administrative positions based on personal connections and loyalty rather than professional qualifications,” the source added, noting that the developments have prompted calls to further examine whether administrative and legal procedures were properly followed.

Shafaq News was unable to obtain a response from Rafidain Bank’s management regarding the reported changes and the allegations raised by internal sources.