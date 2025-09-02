Clashes at Basra refinery sit-in leave several injured

Shafaq News – Basra

Security forces with protesters outside Basra’s South Refineries Company on Tuesday, leaving several people injured.

A day earlier, demonstrators had escalated their campaign by blocking the main gate to pressure officials. For over five months, former FCC (Fluid Catalytic Cracking) project workers have staged daily sit-ins at the refinery entrance, demanding permanent positions with the Oil Ministry after they were reportedly dismissed from their posts.

Protest representative Ahmed Shaker told Shafaq News that the confrontation began when a newly deployed security unit moved to disperse the sit-in. “They forced the gate open and struck several people in the crowd."