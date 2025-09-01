Basra refinery workers block gate as protests enter fifth month

Shafaq News – Basra

Dozens of former workers from the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit project blocked the main gate of the South Refineries Company in Basra on Monday, escalating a protest movement now in its fifth month.

Protest representative Ahmed Shaker told Shafaq News that about 350 workers had been engaged on the project for years before it became operational, but were dismissed without guarantees. “The government’s continued disregard for the protesters’ demands pushed us to escalate and close the gate today,” he said.

“All we want is permanent employment with the Ministry of Oil.”

The FCC (Fuel Catalytic Cracking) project, part of the South Refineries Company’s expansion in Basra, is one of Iraq’s most remarkable downstream energy projects. Protesters say they gained the skills needed to run it efficiently but were replaced by foreign labor. “Our demands will not stop until this group is treated fairly and granted ministerial contracts,” Shaker added.