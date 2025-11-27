Dearborn–Basra cooperation on table with US delegation

Shafaq News – Basra

Cooperation and a potential twinning project between Iraq’s Basra and the US city of Dearborn topped Thursday’s talks with a delegation from the state of Michigan, the Basra Provincial Council said.

Basra’s Deputy Governor for Technical Affairs, Zaid Al-Imara, told Shafaq News that the delegation—led by Dearborn government member Kamal Al-Sawafy—reviewed opportunities for joint work in municipal services, infrastructure development, and the exchange of technical expertise. He also expressed readiness to open cooperative channels in the development sectors.

For his part, Al-Sawafy noted to our agency that Dearborn is prepared to share expertise, adding that US investors are showing interest in Basra, while Michigan also welcomes investment from Iraqi entrepreneurs.

The United States and Iraq have recently expanded cooperation across energy, security, and investment, as both sides advance major electricity and gas projects.

