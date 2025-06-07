CCHF on the rise: Iraq confirms 109 infections ahead of Eid al-Adha

Shafaq News/ Iraq has confirmed 109 cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) so far this year, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

The ministry urged citizens to adhere to safety measures during Eid al-Adha, citing heightened risk from unregulated livestock slaughter and direct animal contact. “Most cases are linked to unauthorized butchering and informal animal handling,” ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr stated.

Deputy Health Minister Hani al-Okaili called on the public to avoid street-side butchering. “We advise citizens to purchase meat from licensed slaughterhouses and use gloves and designated tools when handling raw meat,” he told Shafaq News.

Dhi Qar remains the hardest-hit province with 31 cases and one death, followed by eastern Baghdad (11 cases, five deaths), Wasit (12 cases, one death), Muthanna (eight cases, two deaths), and Maysan (eight cases, no deaths), with more cases in 13 other provinces.