Shafaq News- Basra

Saltwater intrusion has increased across several areas of Basra, including Shatt al-Arab district, the provincial office of Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights warned on Saturday.

In a statement, the office noted that the increase came despite Water Resources Ministry spokesperson Khalid Shamal's announcement of 30 billion cubic meters in water reserves following a season of abundant rainfall.

The office urged federal and local authorities to safeguard Basra's water allocation, stop water wastage by oil companies, and prevent unauthorized withdrawals before and after water reaches the province. It demanded a stronger response against oil smuggling and round-the-clock work to complete local desalination plants, warning that highly polluted and saline water was exposing hundreds of thousands of residents to “slow death.”

The office also called on Basra's Health Directorate and the University of Basra to set a date for the university hospital to begin operations to ease the burden on residents, particularly in Shatt al-Arab district.

The latest warning follows a decline in salinity levels recorded earlier this year. In July, Basra's Water Resources Directorate reported that total dissolved solids (TDS) levels in central Basra had fallen to 5,100 from 14,420 in 2025.

Saltwater intrusion is a recurring environmental problem in Basra, occurring when reduced freshwater flows allow saline water from the Gulf to move upstream into the Shatt al-Arab waterway.

Read more: Basra’s lifeline poisoned: Salinity and pollution threaten Iraq’s south