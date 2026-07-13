Basra grants slain fisherman martyr status

Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi fisherman Najm Al-Tamimi, who was killed in an incident involving Kuwaiti forces, will be officially recognized as a "martyr," Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani announced on Monday, granting his family the legal rights and benefits provided under Iraqi law.

During a visit to Al-Tamimi's family in Al-Faw district, Al-Eidani said the death certificate officially recorded a gunshot wound as the cause of death, ensuring the family could access the benefits provided under Iraq's martyr regulations, including a residential plot and a pension.

"Authorities will not allow any party to exploit the case for personal or political gain…It should be handled through legal and humanitarian channels,” he added, calling for stronger safeguards for Iraqi fishermen to prevent similar incidents.

Last week, Kuwaiti authorities detained an Iraqi fishing boat and its five-member crew near the maritime border. The fishermen were later returned through the Safwan border crossing along with Al-Tamimi's body and another fisherman who was wounded in the incident.

The shooting prompted demonstrations outside the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra on Sunday, where protesters demanded greater protection for Iraqi fishermen operating in the northern Gulf.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry previously said it had raised the case with Kuwaiti authorities, who presented video footage of the incident and maintained that their forces had not intended to cause loss of life.