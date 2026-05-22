Baghdad’s historic cafés: Where the old city still breathes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

In the narrow alleyways of old Baghdad, traditional cafés still hold tightly to the Iraqi city’s fading memory, where brass tea kettles, the scent of cardamom, and slow conversations continue to outlive the rush of modern life.

Across al-Kifah, Bab al-Sheikh, and al-Sadriya, little seems to have changed. Old wooden chairs remain in their places, tea is served the same way generations of Baghdadis remember it, and faded photographs hanging from the walls preserve faces and moments from another time.

Shafaq News toured several of the historic cafés, capturing scenes of a Baghdad that still survives behind the capital’s expanding concrete and crowded streets.

The walls carry portraits of kings, politicians, artists, and religious figures inside worn classic frames, alongside aging clocks and ceiling fans that continue to turn slowly above customers gathered beneath them.

These cafés are no longer visited only by older residents recalling the past. Many young Iraqis now seek out the spaces for their quiet atmosphere and sense of nostalgia, far removed from the modern cafés that have spread across the city in recent years.

Despite decades of change, the cafés remain among the last places where the city’s older character still breathes —holding onto the stories of generations and guarding fragments of the past as if time had paused inside them.