Baghdad’s historic al-Rasheed Street restoration nears completion

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The first phase of the rehabilitation of al-Rasheed Street, the historic artery of central Baghdad, is nearing completion.

Al-Rasheed Street, inaugurated in 1916 by Ottoman governor Khalil Pasha, was Iraq’s first modern street. It quickly grew into a hub of commerce and culture, lined with cafés, bookshops, theaters, and administrative centers. Despite decades of neglect and decline, it has remained a symbol of Baghdad’s political and social transformations.

The current phase of rehabilitation stretches from al-Midan Square to al-Rusafi Square, where a tramway line has been installed in preparation for service once the required equipment arrives.

The project is part of the Baghdad Pulse initiative (Nabd Baghdad), supervised by the Baghdad Municipality and the Iraqi Private Banks League, with funding from the Central Bank of Iraq. It aims to revive the historic corridor and connect it to a wider tourism route.

Future stages will extend toward Hafiz al-Qadi Square and Jisr al-Jumhuriya (Republic Bridge) at the entrance to Bab al-Sharqi. Plans include additional tramway infrastructure and modern facilities aimed at restoring the street’s historic character while aligning with contemporary urban development.

Photos captured by Shafaq News show refurbished façades along the street in an effort to preserve its heritage while introducing modern elements.