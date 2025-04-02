Baghdad’s past protected: PM Al-Sudani orders heritage center

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the creation of a municipal center to manage and preserve Baghdad’s heritage zones during a field visit to Al-Rasheed Street.

According to a statement from his office, the visit, which coincided with Eid holiday work, focused on the third phase of the Downtown Baghdad restoration plan, covering the stretch between Al-Midan Square and Al-Rusafi Square. Al-Sudani also inspected key landmarks such as the historic Hassan Ajami Café and Hajj Zabala Juice Shop.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the initiative “goes beyond reconstruction and renovation,” calling for sustainable preservation through institutional oversight. “This historically rich artery of Baghdad represents Iraq’s modern political, cultural, and social memory,” he stated, urging a restoration effort that protects its unique character.

He also directed the establishment of a dedicated municipal center to manage the site long-term and called for the cooperation of citizens and property owners, encouraging them to align their commercial activity with the area’s heritage identity.

The Prime Minister confirmed that preparations for Phase Four of the restoration are underway, praising the contributions of supporting agencies, including municipal services, the Association of Private Banks, and the Central Bank of Iraq.

Notably, phase three covers the repair of building façades, infrastructure rehabilitation, and civil works along one of the capital’s oldest streets.