Restoration advance for Iraq’s historic Al-khulafa minaret

Rehabilitation work on the historic minaret of the Al-Khulafa Mosque in central Baghdad, one of the city’s most prominent religious and architectural landmarks, has been underway since October 2023 after a dangerous structural tilt was detected in 2020, leaving it at risk of collapse, with restoration delayed at the time due to the crisis.

Rehabilitation Progress Update

Ministry Spokesperson Nabil Al-Saffar told Shafaq News that rehabilitation work has reached approximately 30 percent completion. The ministry’s Engineering Reconstruction Department, acting as the project’s technical consultant, is currently reviewing proposals “to restore the minaret with high precision while preserving its original architectural and folkloric character.”

According to historical researcher Mohammed Harib, the minaret has tilted multiple times over the centuries due to its height and exposure to weather conditions, pointing out that the mosque’s location in an area with high groundwater levels has accelerated erosion, increasing the risk of structural failure.

At the time of its construction, the mosque’s minaret was the tallest structure in Baghdad, offering panoramic views of the city. The minaret stands about 35 meters high. It collapsed along with the mosque in 670 AH (1271 AD) before both were rebuilt in 678 AH (1279 AD).

A Living Landmark in Baghdad’s Collective Memory

Al-Khulafa Mosque features an octagonal prayer hall topped with a dome decorated in Kufic calligraphy. The dome rises roughly seven meters, while the main structure reaches about 14 meters in height. Three arched corridors lead into the prayer space.

Located in the heart of old Baghdad, the mosque continues to receive large numbers of worshippers, particularly on Fridays and religious holidays.

Hajj Zakaria Falih stated to Shafaq News that the mosque remains deeply embedded in Baghdad’s spiritual and cultural life, citing its distinctive architecture and proximity to key historical institutions, including the former Ottoman-era government complex and the old Ministry of Defense building.

The mosque was originally known as the Palace Mosque, later became known as the Caliph’s Mosque, and in recent periods came to be called the Al-Khulafa Mosque.