Baghdad residents queue for cooking gas amid supply shortage

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Cooking gas shortage in Baghdad forced residents to queue for hours outside supply stations as Muslim families rely heavily on the fuel to prepare the Ramadan iftar meal, Shafaq News correspondents reported on Friday.

Citizens said mobile vendors had run out of supplies or sharply raised prices, noting that signs of the shortage began emerging several days ago without any official explanation. They warned the crisis could continue for an unknown period and urged authorities to take urgent measures to address the situation.

Shafaq News contacted the relevant authorities for clarification on the causes of the shortage and possible solutions but received no response.

Iraqis have begun stockpiling food, medicine, and fuel amid fears that the escalating Iran-Israel-US confrontation could disrupt supply chains and drive up prices. However, authorities and industry officials insist supplies remain stable. The Federation of Iraqi Industries said Iraq holds food and medical reserves sufficient for more than six months, noting that more than 80% of the local market has not been affected and that sectors such as fuel, gas, cement, and iron remain well supplied.

