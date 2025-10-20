Baghdad regulates delivery sector to tackle youth unemployment

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday approved a comprehensive set of measures to regulate Iraq’s delivery sector and enhance legal and social protections for workers.

The decision follows Al-Sudani’s meeting with delivery workers and aims, according to his media office, to organize informal employment, expand social protection, and ensure fair labor practices.

The plan establishes a delivery workers’ union, expands health and social insurance coverage, and introduces a digital platform to organize the sector. It also lowers motorcycle registration fees and mandates fair wages and working hours, with ministries directed to finalize company registrations within 60 days.

Delivery work has grown rapidly across Iraq since 2017 with the rise of apps and online stores. High unemployment—exceeding 30% in some areas—has pushed many young Iraqis into delivery jobs that promise quick income yet offer little safety or stability. Most workers earn per trip, often 1,500–3,000 dinars ($1–2), and many ride unregistered or poorly maintained motorcycles, exposing them to legal penalties and frequent accidents.

