Baghdad records four suicides in one day

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Four people, including two boys and two girls, were found dead in separate suicide incidents across the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News, with authorities opening investigations into the circumstances surrounding the cases.

Preliminary information pointed to psychological difficulties in two of the incidents, involving a boy born in 2010 who was found at his home in the Cairo neighborhood and a young woman born in 2002 discovered at her residence in the Thaalaba area.

In Baghdad’s Al-Amin district, authorities linked the death of a girl born in 2008 to emotional distress following academic setbacks, while a separate case of a boy born in 2012 was also recorded there.

According to a 2025 report by Iraq’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the country records an average of 55 to 70 suicides per month, with cases rising from roughly 1,100 in 2022 to about 1,300 in 2023 and nearing 1,500 in 2024. Experts, who previously spoke to Shafaq News, attributed the increase to a combination of economic hardship, unemployment, family and social pressures, untreated mental health conditions, and the long-term effects of conflict and displacement.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases