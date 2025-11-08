Baghdad quiet on eve: Flags and banners adorn streets

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, witnessed calm on Saturday evening ahead of special vote, after electoral silence took effect at 7 a.m.

Exclusive photos obtained by Shafaq News showed Iraqi flags displayed along several streets and tunnels in central Baghdad, alongside campaign banners.

Special voting is set to begin at 7:00 a.m. on November 9 for more than 1.3 million members of Iraq’s security and military institutions.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said 21.4 million voters are registered nationwide, with 848 candidates disqualified. More than 9,500 polling centers will operate under enhanced transparency measures, including surveillance cameras and oversight by over 300 international observers, 1,000 local organizations, and party agents.

