Shafaq News- Baghdad

Our Lady of Salvation Church in Baghdad held a memorial ceremony on Saturday to mark the 16th anniversary of an Al-Qaeda attack that killed dozens of Christian worshippers in 2010.

The ceremony brought together lawmakers, officials, and representatives of religious communities.

Father Martin Hurmiz, spokesperson for Iraq's Christian Endowment, told Shafaq News that the attack violated Iraq's traditions of religious coexistence, accusing the perpetrators of acting on foreign agendas and seeking to spread chaos and conflict.

He called for greater protection of religious freedom and equal rights for all citizens. “Accepting and respecting others is essential to peaceful coexistence and building a prosperous society,” Hurmiz said.

Archbishop Ephrem Yousif Abba Mansoor also called on Iraqis to strengthen solidarity and peaceful coexistence to build a country where terrorists and extremists have no place.

On October 31, 2010, Al-Qaeda militants stormed the Syriac Christian church during an evening Mass and took worshippers hostage. The attack killed dozens of people, including two priests, Father Thaer Abdul-Ahad and Father Wasim al-Qass Boutros.