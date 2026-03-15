Baghdad airport spreads aircraft to reduce damage risk

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities implemented security measures at Baghdad International Airport amid ongoing security threats, a source in the aviation sector told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Authorities moved aircrafts away from the main runway and dispersed them across different locations inside the airport, reducing the likelihood of multiple planes being damaged in the event of an attack. The step, according to the source, also facilitates a faster response to any emergency and helps prevent incidents from spreading across the airport grounds.

A logistics support center affiliated with the US Embassy near the airport came under repeated attacks in recent days, injuring personnel and causing limited damage to several facilities.