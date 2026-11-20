Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Archaeologists uncovered 200 cuneiform tablets at the ancient Sumerian city of Girsu in northern Dhi Qar province, Iraqi tourism and antiquities adviser Amer Abdul-Razzaq said on Thursday.

In a statement, Abdul-Razzaq noted that tablets were found in a building known as the House of the Priests, or the Babylonian House, describing it as a center for religious instruction, recordkeeping and medicine.

Some tablets contain material about Gilgamesh and record the kings of Lagash, he said. Others describe treatments for headaches, pain and snakebites. Archaeologists also found a rare bronze dagger at the site.

In a separate excavation at Larsa, west of Nasiriyah, a French team led by archaeologist Régis Vallet found statues, royal palaces, a bridge and waterways, Abdul-Razzaq told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Among the finds was a statue of King Gungunum, discovered in the residence of his chief minister, Attilum. The team also found a bridge built with brick and timber and a canal that carried water to homes. Abdul-Razzaq said Vallet believes the canal may once have been connected to the Tigris River.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Dhi Qar, the forgotten gem of Mesopotamia