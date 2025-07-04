Ancient rites revealed: Sasanian burial chambers found in Iraq’s al-Anbar

Shafaq News - Al-Anbar

On Friday, archaeologists confirmed that a site long rumored to be a “sunken kingdom” on Anah Island in Iraq's al-Anbar province is, in fact, a collection of Sasanian-era burial chambers.

Director of Anbar Antiquities Ammar Ali stated that the rock-cut structures, carved into limestone cliffs along the Euphrates, were used for funerals during the 2nd century BCE and early CE periods. The dead were positioned seated and facing the sun, consistent with Zoroastrian customs of the time.

Ali dismissed local legends claiming the area was once a kingdom, prison, or ruled by a mysterious queen. “There is no historical or archaeological basis for these stories."

He explained that similar grave designs appear in other regional sites such as the Maghawir Majoul caves, indicating a widespread burial method during the Sasanian period.

The site, known informally as Talbas, was likely a minor outpost used during conflict or isolation, not a major city. The burial cavities are located beyond the old settlement’s boundaries.

Much of the structure has deteriorated due to rising water levels and limestone erosion, erasing significant portions and leaving behind only a few identifiable segments.