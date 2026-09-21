Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Health authorities in Al-Anbar province shut down four food businesses in Ramadi on Monday and destroyed about 30 kilograms of meat deemed unfit for human consumption during an inspection campaign.

The Health Monitoring Division of the Public Health Department at the Al-Anbar Health Directorate conducted field inspections of shops, restaurants and other food establishments to check compliance with health standards.

The campaign resulted in the closure of two butcher shops, a restaurant and a bakery producing tandoor bread after inspectors found that they failed to meet the required health conditions.

On September 14, the Najaf Criminal Court sentenced the owner of a butcher shop in Al-Abbasiyah, in Kufa district, to 10 years in prison after authorities found 75 kilograms of pork unfit for human consumption in his possession. He was also accused of hunting wild boars, slaughtering them and selling the meat to customers as livestock meat.

The issue drew scrutiny in a separate case in Nasiriyah. On Sunday, the Dhi Qar Health Directorate reported that laboratory tests conducted in Baghdad on meat seized from a restaurant confirmed that it was spoiled and unfit for human consumption, but not pork. Local media had previously reported that 200 kilograms of pork had been found at the restaurant.

Read more: Najaf meat scandal shakes consumer trust in Iraq