Al-Anbar denies reports of 92 HIV cases

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Iraq’s health authorities on Wednesday denied claims circulating online alleging 92 human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases in Fallujah, Al-Anbar province.

Mohammed Al-Qaisi, media chief of the province's Health Directorate, told Shafaq News the figures “have no basis in fact,” calling them attempts to mislead the public and urging residents to rely only on official medical sources.

The directorate, he added, will take legal action against those promoting the claims, in accordance with Ministry of Health regulations.

According to Iraqi health records, HIV was first detected in the country in 1986, when 286 people with hemophilia were infected through contaminated Factor VIII imported from France. HIV weakens the immune system by destroying key cells and, if untreated, can progress to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), which may cause severe weight loss, persistent fatigue, recurrent fevers, ulcers, and other complications.

Read more: AIDS Struggle: insights across Iraqi governorates