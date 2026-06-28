Al-Anbar corruption probe nets six municipal employees

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity arrested six Saqlawiyah Municipality employees on Sunday over alleged financial and administrative corruption cases, according to a local official.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Al-Anbar Provincial Council member Adnan Al-Kubaisi identified the detainees as Deputy Municipal Director Raed Abbas Hammad, engineers Laith Subhi Karim and Uqba Khaled Hammadi, employees Ammar Mahdi Hussein and Zuhair Abdul Mohsen, and technical employee Mahmoud Saadallah.

Al-Kubaisi said the case involves the auditing of contracting procedures, bonus payments, salaries for contract employees, and records related to the distribution of residential land to municipal staff.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The arrests came hours after Iraqi authorities launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign that, according to informed sources, is expected to target more than 200 officials, politicians, former and current deputy ministers, business owners, and other suspects during its initial phase.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far