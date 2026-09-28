Shafaq News- Nineveh

Mosul has begun construction of a specialist burns hospital expected to become the largest facility of its kind in Iraq, Saadallah Tawfiq Suleiman, head of a charitable association involved in the project, told Shafaq News on Monday.

The hospital is being built on a plot of about 5,000 square meters between Al-Batoul Maternity Hospital and the Radiology Institute in Mosul. The nine-story facility will comprise two basement levels and seven floors above ground. Its design incorporates medical standards specific to burns hospitals, including isolation requirements and safeguards against contamination and the spread of bacteria, Suleiman said.

“Construction is already under way, with technical teams preparing to pour the concrete raft foundation in the coming days,” he added, noting that the project is being funded through donations from Mosul residents, with support and continued coordination from the Nineveh Provincial Council and the Nineveh Health Directorate.

The city previously opened the 54-bed Specialist Center for Burns and Plastic Surgery at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

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