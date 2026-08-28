Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Friday announced that it had arrested 61 people in Al-Muthanna province over an alleged land-record forgery network involving more than 90 forged transactions and about two billion Iraqi dinars ($1.5 million) in losses to public funds.

The INSS said the suspects included government employees, lawyers, and owners of real-estate offices. Investigators uncovered forgery and manipulation involving land-allocation transactions, official records, and property-registration documents.

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission also detained six municipal officials in Al-Muthanna on August 9 over the leasing of 81 shops on property the municipality did not own, while suspects linked to the provincial Health Directorate and electricity sector were detained later in August over separate alleged financial violations.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi