40K+ prisoners freed under Iraq’s Amnesty Law
Shafaq News– Baghdad
Iraq has released 40,275 inmates under the amended General Amnesty Law, according to the Supreme Judicial Council’s latest statistical report for December.
In a statement, the Council confirmed that since the law was enforced, 162,084 individuals faced arrest warrants, summons orders, or in-absentia sentences. Courts, it added, recovered 86.5 billion Iraqi dinars (about $65.7 million).
Originally enacted in 2016 and revised in early 2025, the General Amnesty Law was expanded to ease prison overcrowding, resolve longstanding cases, and encourage financial settlements. It excludes terrorism-related killings, violent offenses, and major drug trafficking, while offering relief for minor crimes, financial disputes, and procedural violations.
