Baghdad Imam condemns Amnesty Law suspension

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the imam of Abu Hanifa Mosque in Baghdad, Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar, urged the Iraqi government to proceed with implementing the general amnesty law.

In his Friday sermon, Abdul Jabbar strongly denounced the Federal Supreme Court's decision to suspend the law as “allegiance to Satan.”

He also urged the government and parliament to legislate a Sunni personal status code, similar to amendments made to the Shiite personal status law, saying, “To preserve national unity, this code must be enacted.” Sunni clerics have previously advocated for this legislation in Iraq.

Despite the Supreme Court's opposition, courts across Iraq began implementing the amended general amnesty law on Thursday, following instructions from the Supreme Judicial Council.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued an order halting the implementation of three laws passed by parliament: amendments to the personal status law, the general amnesty law, and the property restitution law. The ruling sparked opposition from Sunni political factions and Kurdish groups.

During the January 21 parliamentary session, lawmakers approved these contentious laws. The session also saw efforts to collect signatures for the dismissal of Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, with some MPs arguing the voting process violated constitutional procedures.