Prisoners to be released as Iraq enforces Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has instructed prison authorities to grant the immediate release of inmates eligible for amnesty under the newly enacted General Amnesty Law.

According to an official document obtained by Shafaq News, the directive, addressed to the Iraqi Ministry of Justice’s Directorate of Prisons, aims to accelerate the implementation of the Amnesty Law, which was passed by parliament on January 21.

On Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Council also instructed judges to enforce the law under legal provisions, ensuring compliance without violating its statutes.