Iraq frees 31,000+ under Amnesty Law

Shafaq News – Baghdad

31,452 individuals were released from prisons and detention centers under the amended General Amnesty Law No. 27 of 2016, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council revealed on Wednesday.

According to a statement, an additional 128,936 people, facing arrest warrants, summonses, or convictions in absentia, were included in the pardon list.

About 27.8B dinars (≈ $19.87M) in fines and related financial penalties tied to the pardons were recovered, the judiciary confirmed.

Official figures showed that between January 21 and April 30, 19,381 individuals were released, compared to 93,597 deemed eligible for amnesty across multiple categories.

The law was passed in January 2025 alongside the Personal Status and Restitution Laws, but was initially frozen by the Federal Court. The Supreme Judicial Council later reactivated it in February and March, ordering courts nationwide to implement it immediately.

Sunni political blocs had praised the law as part of “national reconciliation;” however, Shiite parties voiced concerns that it could lead to the release of individuals with “terrorist affiliations.”

Security officials informed Shafaq News that the amendment excludes individuals convicted of terrorism, violent crimes, and drug offenses, and bars foreign nationals convicted of major offenses.