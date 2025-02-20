Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council orders to enforce Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Council directed judges to implement the Amnesty Law in accordance with its provisions.

According to a statement from the council’s media office, the council discussed Law No. (2) of 2025, the Second Amendment to the General Amnesty Law No. (27) of 2016, as well as challenges facing the committees responsible for implementing the law.

On January 21, Iraq’s parliament passed a set of controversial laws in a single vote, including amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Property Restitution Law .

This is a breaking story…