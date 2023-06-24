uS Joint Chiefs Chairman Cancels Middle East Trip, Delays Sanctions on Wagner Group Amid Russian Crisis

Shfaq News/ General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has called off his scheduled trip to the Middle East on Saturday due to the rapidly evolving situation in Russia, according to his spokesman.

The decision comes as the US administration grows increasingly concerned about the crisis in Russia and its potential implications. Milley's office released a statement confirming that he held a phone conversation with General Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During the call, Milley reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder stated that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is closely monitoring the situation in Russia and remains informed of significant developments. The US administration is carefully assessing the unfolding events, with officials convening emergency meetings to evaluate the rapidly changing circumstances.

Sources familiar with the US administration's perspective revealed that American and Western officials are exercising caution to avoid influencing the current events in Russia. There is apprehension that Russian President Vladimir Putin could exploit any Western involvement to escalate the crisis further.

In related news, sources reported to The Wall Street Journal that the United States has decided to postpone implementing new sanctions against the Russian paramilitary group Wagner following its rebellion against Moscow. The decision is rooted in concerns that imposing the sanctions package could inadvertently strengthen President Putin's position.

ON TUESDAY, the US State Department had intended to announce sanctions against Wagner for its illicit gold trade in Africa, including mining operations in the Central African Republic. The Wagner Group has already been subjected to US sanctions for its involvement in disinformation campaigns and its role in the conflict in Ukraine.

The hesitation to impose new sanctions on Wagner reflects the US administration's aim to avoid taking sides in the escalating Russian crisis. While the US has a strategy to counter Wagner's activities in Africa, some fear implementing the sanctions at this juncture could unintentionally serve Putin's objectives.

Both the US State Department and the Treasury Department declined to comment on the matter when approached by The Journal.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev issued a grave warning on Saturday, stating that the world would face catastrophic consequences if Russia's nuclear weapons fell into the hands of "bandits." Medvedev referred to the Wagner Group as a "bandit group" and expressed concerns about their potential to seize Russian nuclear weapons as they advanced toward Moscow.

Medvedev, a former president of Russia, emphasized that his country would not allow the Wagner rebellion to evolve into a coup or trigger a global crisis. Reports from Russia indicate that Wagner Group forces, accompanied by 150 military vehicles, are advancing in Lipetsk, located approximately 340 kilometers from Moscow.

The announcement of the armed rebellion by Wagner's commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against the Russian state has prompted internal reactions, with calls for unity around President Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin rejected Putin's authority and challenged him. However, in a surprising turn of events, Prigozhin accepted a proposal from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to halt the movement of Wagner militants toward Moscow and take measures to de-escalate tensions.

Negotiations between Lukashenko and Prigozhin lasted throughout the day, resulting in agreements to prevent bloodshed on Russian soil. Prigozhin agreed to halt the movement of armed Wagner personnel and undertake de-escalation measures. Lukashenko's press service highlighted that a viable option with security guarantees for Wagner fighters is currently on the table.

Following this statement, Prigozhin ordered the convoys of his group to reverse their course from the advance toward Moscow. He had previously announced that his fighters had made significant progress, covering a distance of 200 kilometers toward the Russian capital in the past 24 hours.

In response, the Kremlin announced its decision to "drop" the criminal case against Prigozhin.

The Kremlin expressed its deep appreciation for the mediation efforts made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. As a result, the criminal case against Prigozhin will be dropped, and he will be allowed to leave for Belarus.

Furthermore, the Kremlin stated that no legal actions would be taken against the fighters who participated in the military escalation and entered Russian territory.