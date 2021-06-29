Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

the Iranian President's advisor: the Mossad is present in Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-29T19:03:11+0000
the Iranian President's advisor: the Mossad is present in Iran

Shafaq News/ Ali Younesi, the Iranian President's advisor for ethnic and religious minority, revealed on Tuesday that the Israeli Mossad's existence in large areas in in Iran in a "very concerned."

"We have been able to cleanse Iran of the influence of terrorist groups in the last 10 or 20 years, but we have not ignored the influence of foreign intelligence, especially the Israeli," Younesi said in an interview with Jamaran News.

“All officials in the Islamic Republic should be concerned for their lives because of the Mossad's influence in the past 10 years in different parts of the country," he added.

The Iranian Advisor pointed out that "the wide influence of Israeli spies is on the security and intelligence services in the Islamic Republic," adding, "There were no such influences in our time, and before us, but later, the competition among the intelligence services, and the new formations of the Ministry of Intelligence, this security apparatus has been weakened.”

This is not the first time that a high-ranking figure in the Iranian regime has warned of the influence of spy agencies in Iran.

secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaei issued a warning in mid-April, in which he said, "The country has witnessed widespread security pollution, for example, in less than a year, three security incidents occurred, two explosions and one assassination," referring to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed near the capital, Tehran, in an armed attack.

As former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in an interview in mid-June, that the senior official responsible for dealing with Israeli spies in the Ministry of Intelligence "is an Israeli spy."

related

Iran summons the German ambassador

Date: 2020-09-14 16:21:11
Iran summons the German ambassador

Iran enriching uranium with new advanced machine type at underground plant -IAEA

Date: 2021-03-17 05:34:00
Iran enriching uranium with new advanced machine type at underground plant -IAEA

Participants agreed to full restoration of the nuclear deal, Moscow’s ambassador to the U.N. says

Date: 2021-04-28 14:19:30
Participants agreed to full restoration of the nuclear deal, Moscow’s ambassador to the U.N. says

Iran’ Leaders threaten us every day, Pompeo said

Date: 2021-01-12 15:16:32
Iran’ Leaders threaten us every day, Pompeo said

Iran expresses full readiness to hold the presidential elections, Official says

Date: 2021-06-05 07:22:22
Iran expresses full readiness to hold the presidential elections, Official says

Iran, Syria, Iraq cooperating on the Soleimani case

Date: 2021-05-11 20:50:46
Iran, Syria, Iraq cooperating on the Soleimani case

Iran commemorates the Ilam Football Stadium massacre

Date: 2021-02-11 10:11:14
Iran commemorates the Ilam Football Stadium massacre

We will destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa, Iranian Spokesman says

Date: 2021-01-27 17:08:51
We will destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa, Iranian Spokesman says