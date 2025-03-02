Zarif resigns from his position as Vice-President for Strategic Affairs

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has resigned from his position, according to Iranian media.

The Fars News Agency stated that "Two sources confirmed the resignation of Zarif following a hearing session in the case of the dismissal of Finance Minister Abdul Nasser Hemmati."

Zarif served as the Foreign Minister between 2013 and 2021 during the tenure of former President Hassan Rouhani, and he was a close figure to the "reformists".

He also played a pivotal role in the election campaign of Masoud Pezshikian and contributed significantly to his victory in the presidential election.

Moreover, Zarif is considered the architect of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the international community, aimed at easing sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

This resignation is not Zarif's first. In February 2019, he submitted his resignation in protest against not being informed about the visit of former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Tehran, which was coordinated by the former commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qasem Soleimani.