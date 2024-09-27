Yemen's Houthis launch ballistic missile and drone strikes on Tel Aviv and Ashkelon

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for two attacks on Israel on Friday, targeting Tel Aviv and Ashkelon.

In a press briefing, the group’s military spokesperson brig. Gen. Yehya Saree said, "The Yemeni armed forces carried out a military operation targeting an Israeli military objective in the occupied Jaffa (Tel Aviv) area with a 'Palestine 2' ballistic missile and another strategic target in the occupied Ashkelon area with a 'Yaffa' drone. Both operations successfully hit their targets."

The spokesperson added that the Yemeni armed forces would continue to carry out military operations against Israel, "in support of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon, and we will not stop our military support until Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon ceases."

Earlier today, Israel's military said it intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen late Thursday night using its Arrow air defense system. Air raid sirens blared across large parts, including Tel Aviv and northern Israel.

Israel’s emergency services reported that 18 people were injured during a stampede as Tel Aviv residents rushed to shelters. Israeli media noted that some injuries were moderate, while video footage showed cars stopping abruptly in the streets as people ran to safety.

Ben Gurion Airport also briefly halted all operations, suspending takeoffs and landings during the alert, according to Israeli reports.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Israel since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.

In July, the group fired a hypersonic missile that traveled 2,040 kilometers in just over 11 minutes, targeting Tel Aviv but broke apart after being intercepted, according to the Israeli army. Israel retaliated by attacking near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, killing six people and injuring 80.

Meanwhile, the Houthis' leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, reiterated in his weekly speech, the group's unwavering support for Palestinian resistance and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. "We will never hesitate to support Gaza and Palestine as a whole, as well as Lebanon and Hezbollah," he declared, emphasizing their alignment with pro-Iran factions across the region.