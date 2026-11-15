Yemen government: 201 Houthis neutralized

Yemen government: 201 Houthis neutralized
2026-11-15T16:30:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Aden

The internationally recognized government's military spokesperson Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said on Sunday that Yemeni forces had conducted 906 operations against Houthi positions, troop concentrations, fortifications and military equipment across several fronts, claiming 201 Houthi fighters and field commanders were neutralized.

He detailed 41 airstrikes, 18 drone operations, 90 rocket-launcher operations, and 757 field-artillery operations. The operations “neutralized” 201 Houthi members and field commanders and destroyed or disabled 121 vehicles and pieces of military equipment.

Al-Nuzaili described the repositioning of units on southern and southwestern fronts as an adjustment to operational assessments, threats, and priorities, intended to help lift the siege of Taiz and protect civilians. Government forces backed by the Popular Resistance were continuing operations in Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, and other fronts.

The Yemeni forces also announced that they were redeploying from Dhubab airport and the Bab Al-Mandeb area in western Taiz province to prioritize the defense of Aden and neighboring provinces.

Al-Masirah, affiliated with the Houthis (Ansarallah), quoted a military source as saying Houthi forces had carried out a flanking maneuver spanning more than 60 kilometers through mountainous terrain, forcing Saudi-led forces to withdraw from Dhubab airport, the outskirts of Kahbub, the Bab Al-Mandeb area, and Al-Suqya. The source reported heavy personnel and equipment losses among Saudi-led forces and claimed that Houthi forces now controlled the area from Kahbub to Khawr Umayrah in Lahj.

The network also reported Saudi airstrikes on telecommunications networks in Sara in Saada’s Majz district and Al-Rahmanin in Ghamr district, along with heavy artillery shelling of northern and western parts of the border district of Razih.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said 75 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours hit Saada, along with Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf and Marib.

According to Saree, the group had driven Saudi-led forces under Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi from Al-Mudarabah and Al-Arah districts in Lahj province. It had also shot down a Saudi CH-4 armed reconnaissance drone over Al-Jawf at dawn, the fifth aircraft downed since the escalation began. In another statement, he said “locally made” surface-to-air missiles had forced Saudi warplane formations to leave, without specifying a location.

Saudi Interceptions

The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting three drones over the Eastern Province, two over the Mecca region, and one over the Medina* region. It attributed the two drones destroyed over Mecca to the Houthis.

Air defenses also intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, according to the coalition.

Ansarallah repeatedly denied targeting Saudi Arabia's Medina and Mecca. "We affirm that our operations target only the oil facilities and military bases," Saree said.

* Medina is Islam's second-holiest city after Mecca and is home to the Prophet's Mosque, where the Prophet Muhammad is buried. The city receives millions of Muslim pilgrims and visitors each year.

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