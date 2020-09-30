Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Woman is found alive in the sea two years after losing contact with her family

Category: World

Date: 2020-09-30T16:22:17+0000
Woman is found alive in the sea two years after losing contact with her family

Shafaq news/ A missing woman has been found floating alive off the coast of Colombia two years after she lost contact with her family . 

Daily Mail said the woman lost contact with her family two years ago and they had no idea where she was until she was found floating around a mile off a beach from the town of Puerto Colombia in Atlántico on 26 September.

She was later identified as Angelica Gaitan, 46, who was found in a very weakened state with signs of hypothermia by fisherman Rolando Visbal after spending eight hours in the sea.

 A video shows the moment Visbal approaches the floating woman who is almost completely unresponsive.

Visbal is heard yelling at the 46-year-old in Spanish and then switching to English apparently trying to make sure the victim understood him.


related