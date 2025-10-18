Explosives injure four police at Bogota US embassy

Shafaq News – Bogota

Four police officers were injured after protesters fired arrows and threw explosives outside the US embassy in Bogota during a rally opposing President Donald Trump’s policies, a senior Colombian official reported on Saturday.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan described the attackers as “delinquents, some of whom were hooded,” highlighting images released by the Defense Ministry that showed chaotic scenes outside the embassy, including one of an officer with an arrow lodged in his arm.

Organized by a group named by Congreso de los Pueblos (People’s Congress), the protest began staging demonstrations on Monday across different parts of Bogota, yet the unrest did not turn violent until Friday.

In a post on X, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro urged heightened caution around the US embassy, emphasizing that “a more radical group has attacked the police guarding the embassy, with several young people injured.”

Later, the protest group recognized Petro’s concern while pressing the government to form “an anti-imperialist front.