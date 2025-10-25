US sanctions Colombian president

US sanctions Colombian president
2025-10-25T05:09:13+00:00

Shafaq News – Washington / Bogota

The United States sanctioned Colombian President Gustavo Petro late Friday, accusing him of enabling cocaine production and obstructing joint anti-narcotics operations.

According to a statement from the Treasury Department, the sanctions freeze any US assets linked to Petro, his family, and Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco, and bar American entities from doing business with them. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited Colombia’s cocaine output, which has surged to record levels since Petro took office in 2022.

Petro rejected the accusations as “politically motivated lies,” saying his government achieved record cocaine seizures and reduced coca cultivation. Speaking in Bogota, he stressed that he holds no US assets and will challenge the sanctions in court.

He now joins a short list of sanctioned world leaders, including those of Venezuela and North Korea.

The move comes amid expanded US interdiction operations in the Caribbean, where authorities have seized record cocaine shipments bound for North America this year.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon