Who’s banned from flying into Syria?
Shafaq News/ Airlines operating in Syria have been informed that they are
prohibited from carrying Iranian or Israeli passengers to the country, which is
now under the rule of a new administration following the ousting of former
President Bashar al-Assad, a source at Damascus International Airport told AFP.
International flights resumed at Damascus International Airport on January
7, after a month-long hiatus caused by an opposition armed group’s surprise
attack that led to the ousting of Assad’s forces.
However, since then, only a few airlines have resumed operations or
announced plans to restart flights to Syria.
A source at the airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that
"airlines currently operating flights to Damascus have been instructed not
to carry passengers holding Israeli or Iranian citizenship to Syria."
Syria and Israel are in a state of war, and there have been no diplomatic
relations between the two countries, making it impossible for Israeli citizens
to enter Syria, while Iran had been a key ally of Assad’s regime, but ties
between Damascus and Tehran have been nearly frozen since the former's ousting.
It appears that at least two airlines have adhered to the measures, although
these have not been officially announced by the transitional authorities.
A source at a travel agency in Damascus said, "We received instructions
from Qatar Airways that Iranian passengers are currently unable to book flights
to Damascus, but we have not received any official instructions from the
Ministry of Transport on this matter."
Qatar Airways was the first international airline to announce it would
resume flights to Damascus.
Last Wednesday, Turkish Airlines also announced it would resume flights to
Damascus starting January 23, after a hiatus of over a decade.
A statement on the airline’s website said, "In line with recent
decisions taken by the new authorities in the Syrian Arab Republic, certain
rules have been imposed on passengers traveling to Syria."
The statement further noted that nationals from all countries, except
Israel, are allowed to enter the country.
However, it added that Iranian
nationals "may only enter the country with prior authorization," rather
than a complete entry ban.