White House warns Iran against missile deal with Russia

Shafaq News / The White House warned Iran, on Friday, regarding the potential signing of a deal to sell ballistic missiles to Russia, cautioning of "swift consequences."

John Kirby, National Security Council communications advisor at the White House, stated, "Negotiations between Russia and Iran for the purchase of short-range missiles are ongoing and progressing."

Kirby affirmed that "Russia and Iran will face immediate consequences if the missile deal is completed."

These statements come in response to a warning issued by the G7 nations to Iran on Friday regarding the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia for use in its conflict with Ukraine, indicating that they would take action against Tehran if it does so.

G7 leaders ststed, "If Iran proceeds to provide ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond quickly and in a coordinated manner, including taking new and significant measures against Iran."

Sources told Reuters last month that Iran has supplied Russia with a large number of powerful ballistic missiles as part of deepening military cooperation between the two countries subject to US sanctions.

The G7 statement did not clarify whether Russia had already received Iranian missiles, suggesting that Tehran is still considering the possibility.

The countries expressed "extreme concern about reports indicating that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technology," adding, "We call on Iran not to do so, as it will further destabilize regional stability and represent a significant escalation in its support for Russia's war in Ukraine," noting that Tehran has already supplied Russia with drones used against civilians.

Italy currently chairs the Group of Seven (G7), which includes the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, and Canada.

The statement comes as the EU is also considering taking action against Iran over arms supplies to Russia, according to Reuters.