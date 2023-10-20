White House requests $106 billion funding package for Ukraine and Israel

Shafaq News/ The White House has submitted a comprehensive funding request to Congress, seeking approximately $106 billion to address critical needs in Ukraine, support Israel, and enhance border security in the wake of escalating global challenges.
President Joe Biden's appeal for funding follows his recent visit to Israel and comes as the House of Representatives faces political turbulence without a speaker for over two weeks.
The funding request delineates the allocation of funds. A significant portion, totaling $61 billion, is earmarked to assist Ukraine. Within this allocation, $30 billion is designated for the Ministry of Defense to supply Kyiv with essential equipment. The same amount is allocated to replenish the Ministry of Defense's stocks and bolster its industrial base.
Furthermore, the document specifies a request for $14.4 billion for military initiatives, intelligence, and additional defense support. An additional $16.3 billion is allocated to the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to address economic, security, and operational needs. Notably, $481 million is allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in the United States through President Biden's "Uniting for Ukraine" initiative.
In parallel, the funding request includes $14.3 billion to support Israel's administrative activities. Of this amount, $10.6 billion is directed to the Ministry of Defense, focusing on aviation, missile defense, and industrial base investments. $3.7 billion is allocated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support foreign funding and embassies. Additionally, $9.15 billion is earmarked for humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainians, Israelis, civilians in Gaza, and other vulnerable populations.
The comprehensive funding package also addresses border security concerns, international child exploitation, and refugee assistance, reflecting the multifaceted challenges faced by the United States on the global stage.