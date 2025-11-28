White House attack spurs Trump immigration suspension

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to “permanently pause” immigration from “all Third World Countries,” following a deadly attack near the White House that he blamed on Biden-era vetting failures.

Trump did not name specific countries or explain how a permanent suspension would be enforced but confirmed it would apply retroactively to approvals granted under former President Joe Biden.

In a Truth Social post, he declared the suspension would give the immigration system time to “recover,” reverse what he labeled as “millions of Biden illegal admissions,” and expel those he claimed offer no “net asset” to the country.

The announcement followed the fatal shooting of a National Guard member near the White House, with the suspect identified as 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who reportedly entered the US in 2021 through a resettlement program created after the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Local outlets, citing Homeland Security officials, reported that Trump ordered a full review of asylum approvals and Green Cards issued under Biden, particularly those granted to citizens from 19 designated countries.