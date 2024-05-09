White House: Biden opposes major Israeli operation in Rafah

Shafaq News/ President Joe Biden believes that a significant military operation by Israel in Rafah will not further the goal of defeating the Hamas Palestinian militant group in Gaza, the White House stated on Thursday.

According to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, if Israel proceeds with a major ground offensive in Rafah, the United States "will not provide certain categories of weapons to support such an operation," echoing Biden's recent remarks.

Kirby emphasized that Biden "does not want certain categories of American weapons used in a particular type of operation in a particular place."

"The President believes that "smashing into Rafah," as it is feared Israel may do, will not advance the objective of a sustainable, enduring defeat of Hamas, a goal shared by both Israel and the US," Kirby said during a briefing with reporters.

Furthermore, Kirby highlighted that an extensive ground operation in Rafah would likely strengthen Hamas's position at the negotiating table rather than Israel's. He pointed out that there are better strategies to target the remaining leadership of Hamas without significant risks to civilians.

"The argument that we're walking away from Israel or not willing to help them defeat Hamas just doesn't align with the facts," Kirby added.

Meanwhile, negotiations in Cairo over a potential hostage-release deal have concluded without a clear resolution of differences, and Israel intends to proceed with its operation in Rafah as planned.

"We still believe there's a path forward, but it will require leadership and moral courage from both sides to reach an agreement," Kirby remarked.

Consultations between the US and Israel about alternatives to a major ground operation in Rafah are ongoing, Kirby noted, emphasizing that the decision ultimately rests with Israel.

"That's a choice Israel will have to make," Kirby stated regarding the offensive in densely populated Rafah. "And it's one we hope they won't."

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are attempting to flee Rafah as Israel shells the eastern area of the city, which shelters approximately 1.5 million people.

The ongoing closure of the Rafah border crossing by Israel is described as "choking off the entry of life-saving aid into Gaza" by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

About 35,000 people have been killed and 78,500 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.