Washington warns Tehran: We won't stop Israel if it is attacked again

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US administration warned Iran that it will not be able to restrain Israel if Tehran tries to respond to the recent Israeli attack.

A US official stated, “We told the Iranians: We won't be able to hold Israel back, and we won't be able to make sure that the next attack will be calibrated and targeted as the previous one,” according to Axios.

The official added that the message was conveyed directly to the Iranians via the Swiss.

White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said on Friday that if Iran retaliates the US “will continue to support Israel as they continue to protect themselves and their security.”

Moreover, Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder said in a statement on Friday that “the Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several U.S. Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region. These forces will begin to arrive in coming months as the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group prepares to depart.”

“Secretary Austin continues to make clear that should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people,” he added.

Yesterday, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General affirmed that the Iranian retaliation on the latest Israeli attack is “inevitable”.